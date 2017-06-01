1. SPONSOR: The Star Tribune 150th Anniversary Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by Star Tribune Media Company LLC (“Sponsor”), located at 650 Third Avenue South, Suite 1300, Minneapolis, MN 55488.

2. ELIGIBILITY: The Sweepstakes is open only to participants who, as of the entry date, are U.S. Citizens and legal residents of Minnesota and Wisconsin, and are at least eighteen (18) years old. The Sweepstakes is void in all other jurisdictions and where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees, officers and directors of Sponsor or any Designated Company, and the immediate families (defined as parents, spouses, children, siblings, grandparents, and their respective spouses) or members of the same household (whether related or not) of each such employee, officer and director, are not eligible to enter. “Designated Company” means each of the following: Sponsor, National Refund & Marketing Services (NRMS), and their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotional agencies. The Sweepstakes, and any website pages and advertisements relating thereto, are intended for viewing only within the jurisdictions where the Sweepstakes is offered and participants must be present in Minnesota or Wisconsin at the time they enter.

3. DRAWING AND SWEEPSTAKES ENTRY PERIODS: The Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:00 AM Central Time (“CT”) on June 1, 2017 and ends at 11:59:00 PM CT on October 29, 2017 (the Sweepstakes period). The first drawing will be held on June 6, 2017. Seven (7) winners will be randomly drawn each week for 21 weeks, and Three (3) winners will be randomly drawn for the final week. To be eligible for each weekly drawing, entries must be received by 11:59:00 PM CT on each Sunday, beginning June 4, 2017 through Sunday, October 29, 2017. The eligible entry period for each weekly drawing includes all entries received from June 1, 2017 through the current weekly drawing date (Sweepstakes Entry Period.)

4. HOW TO ENTER:

a. To enter online, CLICK HERE and submit all requested information on the entry form. Reply must come from a valid email address and all information must be included to be eligible. One entry per valid email address.

b. To enter by mail, please send (by U.S. Mail, postage pre-paid) a 3”x5” card (by postcard or in an envelope) to: Star Tribune 150th Anniversary Sweepstakes, PO Box 262, Stillwater, MN 55082-0262. Each entrant (sometimes referred to herein as a “contestant”) must submit the entry card with name, complete mailing address (no PO boxes, please) and telephone number. All information must be included to be eligible. If entry is submitted in an envelope, no other correspondence or material may be included in the envelope. All entries for each Drawing must be received during the applicable Sweepstakes Entry Period. Failure to submit all required information and submissions in the manner required in these Official Rules may result in disqualification. Entries will not be acknowledged or returned. Proof of submission will not be deemed to be proof of receipt by Sponsor. LIMIT: One (1) entry per envelope when entering by mail. One (1) entry per household. LIMIT: One (1) prize awarded per person.

c. No entry may contain any content that is offensive or inappropriate, as determined by Sponsor in Sponsor’s sole discretion, nor may any entry defame, exploit or invade the publicity rights or privacy of any person or entity, living or deceased, or otherwise infringe upon any person’s or entity’s personal, intellectual property or other property rights or any other third party rights. Sponsor reserves the right (but shall have no obligation), in its sole discretion, to disqualify any entry Sponsor deems, in whole or in part, to be offensive, inappropriate or that is not in keeping with Sponsor’s positive image. Any submission that does not comply with any aspect of these Official Rules may be rejected by Sponsor, and the entrant may be disqualified.

5. SELECTION OF WINNERS; NOTIFICATION; ACCEPTANCE: Each week, beginning June 6th, 2017, Sponsor will conduct a random Drawing of all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Entry Period for that drawing. Seven (7) winners will be selected for each of 21 weekly drawing, and Three (3) winners will be selected for the final weekly drawing on October 31, 2017. Odds of winning a prize in any given Drawing are dependent upon the number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Entry Period for that Drawing. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute for any prize an alternate prize of equal or greater value. Any winner of a prize in one Drawing is ineligible to receive a prize in a later Drawing.

a. Entrants selected as potential winners must comply with all terms and conditions of these Official Rules, and winning is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements. Potential winners will be notified by U.S. Mail. The potential winner may be required to execute and return to Sponsor any prize acceptance documents in the form(s) provided by Sponsor in order to claim his/her prize (“Acceptance Documents”). These may include an affidavit of eligibility, a liability release and a publicity release (if and to the extent permitted by law.) The Acceptance Documents must be returned to Sponsor by the date and time indicated by Sponsor.

b. If potential winners’ documents are not deliverable by the U.S. Postal Service, the entire prize will be forfeited by that potential winner and Sponsor may award the prize to an alternate potential winner selected from all remaining eligible entries. Sponsor reserves the right to refrain from rewarding a prize if there has been no qualified potential winner that has complied with all of the requirements for becoming a winner in accordance with these Official Rules.

c. Sponsor is not responsible for the failure of a potential winner to receive Sponsor’s documents for any reason. All Decisions of the Sponsor are final.

6. ACCEPTANCE OF OFFICIAL RULES AND DECISIONS: By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant fully and unconditionally agrees to be bound by these rules (the “Official Rules”) and the decisions of Sponsor (including, without limitation, decisions regarding eligibility of entries, the selection of winners, and the awarding of prizes), which are final and binding in all respects.

7. PRIZES: One hundred and fifty (150) daily winner prizes – each daily winner will receive a $150.00 prepaid VISA® gift card. Total value of all prizes $22,500.00. Limit one (1) prize per person during the entire Sweepstakes period. Sponsor will determine the method utilized to deliver prizes. Prize consists only of those items specifically listed as part of the prize. No prize substitution is allowed by the winner, but Sponsor may substitute the prize, or any portion thereof, for a prize of equal or greater value at Sponsor’s sole discretion for any reason. All prizes are non-assignable and non-transferable. Each winner is solely responsible for local, state and federal taxes on the prize award, acceptance and use. Each prize must be accepted as awarded, and each prize is awarded “AS IS” with no warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, made by Sponsor or for which Sponsor may be liable, including, without limitation, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, NON-INFRINGEMENT OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.

8. PUBLICITY: Except where prohibited by law, participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes entrant’s consent to Sponsor’s (and its successors’, assigns’, licensees’ and designees’) use of entrant’s name, biography, likeness, voice, photographs, video, opinions, hometown, state and country for promotional or other purposes in any manner or media (including, without limitation, online), worldwide, in perpetuity, and without further notice, payment, consideration or consent.

9. GENERAL CONDITIONS: Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes for any reason, including but not limited to, if, in Sponsor’s opinion, there is any suspected or actual evidence of electronic or non-electronic tampering with any portion of the Sweepstakes, or if viruses, bugs, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical difficulties or failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes. In such event, Sponsor reserves the right (but does not have an obligation) in its sole discretion to award the prizes to eligible, non-suspect entries received up to the time of suspected impairment. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the legitimate operation of this Sweepstakes is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and, should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages and other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Sponsor's failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.

10. RELEASE: By entering, each entrant forever and irrevocably releases and holds harmless Sponsor and each Designated Company, and their respective parents, subsidiaries and affiliates, and agents, advertising, public relations and promotion agencies, affiliates, prize suppliers, and all of their respective employees, officers, directors, shareholders and agents from and against all claims, damages or liabilities arising in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant’s participation or entry in the Sweepstakes; entrant’s award, receipt or use of any prize awarded in the Sweepstakes; and entrant’s participation in any prize or sweepstakes related activities.

11. LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY: Neither Sponsor nor any Designated Company is responsible for: (a) incorrect or inaccurate transcription of entry information or late, lost, stolen, unintelligible, illegible, damaged, mutilated, altered, incomplete, misdirected entries or entries received through impermissible or illegitimate channels, all of which will be disqualified; (b) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to the malfunctioning of any telephone, computer online systems, computer equipment, web site, server provider, network, hardware or software; (c) the unavailability or inaccessibility of any telephone, mail, website or service; (d) unauthorized intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (e) printing, typographical, electronic or human errors which may occur in the offer or administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of entries; or (f) any injury or damage to persons or property, including but not limited to entrant’s computer, which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, or from viewing, playing or downloading any material from Sponsor’s web site(s), regardless of whether the material was prepared by Sponsor or a third party, and regardless of whether the material is connected to Sponsor’s web site(s) by a hypertext link.

12. DATA COLLECTION: Sponsor collects personal information from entrants when they enter the Sweepstakes. By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant acknowledges that he/she has agreed to and consents to the collection, use and disclosure of his/her personal information by Sponsor for any purpose including but not limited to marketing purposes. Upon receipt of any marketing material from Sponsor, entrant may opt out of future communications by following instructions on the material or sending a written request to the address shown on the communication.

13. OFFICIAL RULES: These Official Rules are available online at StarTribune.com/ST150sweepstakesrules. Sponsor may change these Official Rules at any time. Changes made are effective as of the beginning of any contest or sweepstakes governed by these Official Rules.

14. WINNERS LIST: To request a list of winners, send a written request along with a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Star Tribune 150th Anniversary Sweepstakes Winners List, PO Box 262, Stillwater, MN 55082-0262. Written requests must be received prior to November 15, 2017. A complete list of winners will be posted on StarTribune.com/ST150sweepstakesrules at the end of the contest. Sponsor shall have no obligation to honor any winner’s list request that is received with a Sweepstakes entry. Sponsor is not responsible for fulfilling misdirected requests or those submitted without a self-addressed stamped envelope

15. STAR TRIBUNE: Star Tribune Media Company LLC reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes for any reason.