NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton hit his 350th career homer and lifted a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, sending the New York Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 Wednesday night.

Joey Gallo also homered for the second straight night, his third straight game with an RBI after going his first 14 games without one.

Stanton is the seventh fastest player to 350 homers, getting there in 1,341 games. He ended a 14-game homer drought with a two-run drive off Tyler Wells four batters in. He entered his milestone at-bat with four hits in his previous 31 at-bats.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the only players to reach 350 homers faster were Babe Ruth, Albert Pujols, Harmon Killebrew, Alex Rodriguez, Juan Gonzalez and Mark McGwire. Stanton joined Rodriguez and Ruth as the third player to reach the milestone with the Yankees.

Stanton's milestone blast and sacrifice fly helped the Yankees win their fifth straight and seventh in eight games.

Anthony Santander hit a tying two-run homer for the Orioles with two outs in the sixth, but Stanton roped a 113.8 mph fly ball to the warning track in center off Felix Bautista to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead.

Stanton's sacrifice fly came after a hit-and-run single by Anthony Rizzo against Joey Krehbiel (1-2) sent DJ LeMahieu to third.

The Yankees added two in the seventh. After Gallo homered, Isiah Kiner-Falefa scored on a wild pitch by Dillon Tate.

New York starter Jordan Montgomery allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He exited after hitting Austin Hays with a pitch.

Michael King (2-0), in his first appearance since getting seven straight strikeouts Friday against Cleveland, pitched 2 1/3 innings. Clay Holmes tossed a perfect ninth for his second career save.

Wells allowed two runs and three hits in five innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: INF Ryan Mountcastle (stiff neck) was held out of the lineup and is day-to-day. ... LHP John Means had Tommy John surgery on his left elbow Wednesday morning in Dallas. ... RHP Matt Harvey will make a second start in extended spring training Thursday.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Jameson Taillon (1-1, 3.07 ERA) faces Orioles LHP Bruce Zimmermann (1-0, 1.20) on Thursday.

