Stanton, Soto, Judge homer as Yankees hang on for 8-7 win over Rangers

Rangers: RHP Max Scherzer (right shoulder fatigue) flew back to Texas because he is not making progress. … RHP Jacob deGrom (right elbow surgery rehab) will face hitters for the first time since his surgery Monday in Boston. He will face hitters at least twice before the team decides if deGrom is ready for a minor league rehab assignment. … RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right side tightness) could skip his next start after exiting after three innings in the opener of Saturday's doubleheader as a precaution. … RHP Josh Sborz (right shoulder fatigue) was placed on the IL for the third time this season and will get examined in Dallas by Dr. Greg Pearl, a thoracic outlet specialist.