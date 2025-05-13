Stanley Tucci returns to Italy with National Geographic series and vows to 'go more in depth'

NEW YORK — You can't keep Stanley Tucci from his beloved Italy just like you can't keep cheese from lasagna.
The Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning actor is once again elegantly roaming through the land of his heritage in National Geographic's new food-travel series ''Tucci in Italy,'' less than three years after a similar show was axed.
''I think that visually it's more interesting this time around, and I think that we try to go more in depth into the stories as much as you can, given the format,'' he says.
Tucci goes from a three-Michelin-star restaurant in Milan where the staff grow their own vegetables — ''Stop it!'' he half-heartedly begs a chef adding salmon eggs to a pesto risotto — to cooking fish for anglers on the banks of the Sarca River.
''I'm exploring the complex connections between the land, the people and the food they eat in order to discover the essence of each region in the country I love – Italy,'' the ''Conclave'' and ''The Devil Wears Prada'' star tells viewers in each installment.
‘The people are great'
Each episode of the first season of ''Tucci in Italy'' explores a different region — from Tuscany to Trentino-Alto Adige, Lombardy, Abruzzo and Lazio. It was shot over six months, from January to July in 2024.
''It's a lot of planning, it is a lot logistics. But ultimately, once you get to where you're supposed to be, which isn't always easy in Italy, especially in the mountainous areas, it's great,'' says Tucci. ''The people are great, extraordinary.''