Stanley Cup Final is becoming a showcase for the Oilers' Leon Draisaitl

SUNRISE, Fla. — This is becoming Leon Draisaitl's Stanley Cup Final for the Edmonton Oilers.
The standout German forward has scored the overtime goal in each of their two wins in the championship series rematch against the Florida Panthers, including Thursday night in Game 4 to pull Edmonton even. He's just the fifth player in NHL history and first in more than three decades to score twice in overtime in the final.
''He's as clutch as it gets," goaltender Calvin Pickard said while sitting next to Draisaitl, who also had a pair of assists for a three-point performance. ''Always scores big goals at big times.''
Draisaitl's four OT goals this playoffs are the most in a single postseason. John LeClair was the last to score two OT goals in a final for Montreal back in 1993, the last time a Canadian team won the Cup.
Edmonton is two victories away from ending that drought thanks in large part to Draisaitl delivering when it matters most.
''It's incredible," longtime teammate Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "He's a horse out there for us — just always. It's just constant. It's consistent. We always can lean on him, and he always finds a way to get those big ones.''
It's also nothing new. Among modern day players with at least 40 games of playoff experience, only Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux and teammate Connor McDavid have produced at a higher rate at the toughest time of the year to put the puck in the net.
Draisaitl is averaging 1.49 points a game, and this series has been a showcase for him after being far less than 100% a year ago when he and the Oilers lost in the final. All the overtimes aren't bothering him.