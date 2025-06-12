Standoff with troops in Los Angeles reignites old feud as Newsom resists Trump's immigration raids

WASHINGTON — It was earlier this year that California Gov. Gavin Newsom was making nice with President Donald Trump as he sought help for his wildfire-battered state and moderating his approach ahead of a potential bid for the White House.
But now the gloves are off after Trump took the extraordinary step of federalizing the National Guard in Los Angeles over Newsom's objections and the governor responded by suing the administration, alleging abuse of power that marked an ''unmistakable step toward authoritarianism.''
The escalating clash pits the leader of the Republican Party against a Democrat with ambitions of leading his own party, with a striking backdrop of a domestic troop deployment meant to control a city in unrest and now to assist in arresting migrants — the centerpiece of the president's agenda.
Trump said Thursday that without the military, Los Angeles "would be a crime scene like we haven't seen in years."
Newsom had "totally lost control of the situation,'' Trump wrote on his social media platform, misspelling the governor's first name while using a derogatory nickname for him. ''He should be saying THANK YOU for saving his ass, instead of trying to justify his mistakes and incompetence!!!''
For Trump, it's another chance to battle with Newsom, a frequent foil who leads a heavily Democratic state the president has long criticized. And for Newsom, the feud has handed him a national platform as a beleaguered Democratic Party seeks a leader able to resist Trump.
''He has shown he's not going to be intimidated, and we're all for that,'' Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said of Newsom on Wednesday.
Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, a former California resident, said Newsom's motivations for taking on Trump are clear.