One person was shot Tuesday morning before a standoff with police at a north Minneapolis apartment building, and the hunt is on for a suspect, authorities said.

SWAT teams and negotiators remained at the building on the northwest corner of Broadway and Irving avenues. A hostage negotiator was present and portions of West Broadway were blocked off and the building's occupants were evacuated as police continued to search for the suspect. Officers used a loudspeaker to attempt to communicate with him, but were unsure whether he was inside.

A crowd of onlookers, some still angry with police in the wake of George Floyd's death while under arrest on May 25, were agitated but remained peaceful.

The victim of the gunfire was rushed to a hospital in critical condition sometime around 9 a.m., said police spokesman John Elder.

Elder added that the victim, who is expected to survive, was not hit by gunfire from any law enforcement.

Authorities have yet to disclose the circumstances surrounding the standoff or the shooting. Identities of those involved also have yet to be released.

A caller to 911 said the suspect was a white man, about 35 years old, with black hair and wearing a shirt and cutoff shorts, according to emergency dispatch audio.

The victim was described by medical responders as a man in his mid-20s with a gunshot wound to the upper right chest, the audio disclosed.

He was "alert and oriented" just before being taken to North Memorial Health Hospital, one of the responders reported to dispatch.

Staff photographer Anthony Soufflé contributed to this report.