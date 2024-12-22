Stafford's TD pass to Higbee after Rodgers' turnover leads Rams past Jets 19-9

Jets DL Quinnen Williams tested out his injured hamstring a few hours before the game, but was scratched. ... CB Sauce Gardner sat out the second half with a hamstring injury. ... Tony Adams injured an ankle in the third quarter. ... Rookie LT Olu Fashanu hurt his left foot midway through the fourth quarter and was on crutches after the game. Ulbrich said the team would know more after Fashanu has tests.