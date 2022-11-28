DOHA, Qatar — The lights at Stadium 974 briefly dimmed dramatically just before halftime Monday during a World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland.
Brazil was about to take a corner when the lights at the temporary stadium dimmed enough that the play stopped. The full lights came back on within seconds and play quickly resumed.
Stadium 974 is named for Qatar's international telephone code and also the number of shipping containers lining the facade of the arena.
The stadium near the Doha Port area will be dismantled after the tournament.
