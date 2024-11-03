Stacked doubleheader in Paris opens women's hoops season, headlined by No. 3 USC, No. 5 UCLA

''Our women's game has grown exponentially here this past year and a half or so, and a lot of it is obviously because of talented players,'' he said last month before jetting off to France soon after. ''It's great now because people are able to see how talented and gifted these players are. … I think it's going to continue to grow because of that internationally. It's fantastic. I love the opportunities I've had to coach internationally, (with) just a little bit different style of basketball.''