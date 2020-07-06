BISMARCK, N.D. — Bismarck police have made an arrest in a stabbing case.
Authorities say 27-year-old Benjamin Bermudes surrendered to police on Sunday. Bermudes was wanted on probable charges of attempted murder and simple assault.
The victim was stabbed early Friday near a liquor store in Bismarck. The individual was taken to Sanford Hospital for treatment. The victim's condition has not been released.
It's not known whether Bermudes has hired an attorney to speak on his behalf.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Uber buys Postmates in $2.65 billion all-stock deal
Uber finally got its food delivery company, acquiring Postmates in a $2.65 billion all-stock deal, the ride-hailing giant confirmed Monday.
Nation
Stabbing suspect surrenders to Bismarck police
Bismarck police have made an arrest in a stabbing case.
Stage & Arts
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero dies from virus complications
Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero, who specialized in playing tough guys on Broadway in such shows as "Waitress," "A Bronx Tale" and "Bullets Over Broadway," has died in Los Angeles after suffering severe medical complications after contracting the coronavirus. He was 41.
Variety
The Latest: Flights from UK to Greece can resume July 15
Greece's government has announced that direct flights from the United Kingdom to all airports in Greece can resume on July 15.
National
Trump's leadership is tested in time of fear, pandemic
Not long after noon on Feb. 6, President Donald Trump strode into the elegant East Room of the White House. The night before, his impeachment trial had ended with acquittal in the Republican-controlled Senate. It was time to gloat and settle scores.