BUFORD, Ga. — One person was stabbed Friday and an officer shot the suspect at the Mall of Georgia outside Atlanta, police said.
The incident began when a suspected thief began smashing jewelry counters inside the Macy's store at the mall, authorities said. The suspect then stabbed at least one person and a Gwinnett County police officer shot the suspect, news outlets reported.
Police have not released details on either person's medical condition. No further details were immediately released.
Several roads in the area were blocked off as police investigated.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Knock, knock: Jehovah's Witnesses resume door-to-door work
Jehovah's Witnesses have restarted their door-to-door ministry after more than two and a half years on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, reviving a religious practice that the faith considers crucial and cherished.
Business
Stocks shed early gains and head for another losing week
Stocks turned lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday, shedding all their gains from an early rally that followed the release of the government's latest job market update.
Nation
'Monumental moment.' Billy Eichner on remaking the rom-com
It doesn't take a genius to deduce that anyone who rants in New York's Madison Square Park about "Ratatouille" not getting enough respect or gets into a shouting match on 42nd Street about Denzel Washington's stage credits might have a complicated relationship with the entertainment industry.
Nation
Red flag laws get little use as shootings, gun deaths soar
Chicago is one of the nation's gun violence hotspots and a seemingly ideal place to employ Illinois' "red flag" law that allows police to step in and take firearms away from people who threaten to kill. But amid more than 8,500 shootings resulting in 1,800 deaths since 2020, the law was used there just four times.
Nation
'Rings of Power' cast reveal secrets, details about new show
Amazon Studios has launched "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," a series is based on J.R.R. Tolkien's writings which take place long before "Lord of the Rings" and "Hobbit" films and books.