BERLIN — One person was injured in a stabbing in a car park at Duesseldorf Airport on Tuesday and officers were looking for the assailant, police said.
The stabbing happened at a parking ticket machine and is suspected to have resulted from an argument among homeless people, police told German news agency dpa. There was no disruption to air traffic or to passenger operations.
The assailant fled and was being sought by police.
The victim wasn't seriously injured and received outpatient treatment at a hospital.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Iran hosts high-level Afghan peace talks as fighting surges
Iran on Wednesday hosted the first significant talks in months between the Taliban and Afghan government representatives — a previously unannounced meeting that comes as the U.S. completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan and districts increasingly fall to the Taliban across the country.
World
Jovenel Moïse, Haiti's embattled president, killed at 53
Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, a former banana producer and political neophyte who ruled Haiti for more than four years as the country grew increasingly unstable under his watch, was killed on Wednesday. He was 53.
World
EXPLAINER: Assassination threatens more chaos for Haiti
The assassination of President Jovenel Moïse seemed to have thrown an already turbulent nation into chaos on Wednesday, with a muddled line of succession. Here is a look at the situation:
Business
Poland plans to rebuild Enigma-linked palace razed in WWII
Poland is reviving plans to reconstruct a historic Warsaw palace where the German Enigma machine codes were first cracked in 1932 and which Nazi German occupying forces blew up in 1944.
World
Prominent Kuwaiti poet detained on charges of insulting emir
Security forces in Kuwait detained a prominent poet on charges of insulting the country's ruler and spreading "fake news," his family said Wednesday, inciting anger from rights activists and lawmakers who view his arrest as a sign of escalating government repression.