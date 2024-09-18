The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week
Highlights for Sept. 19-25 include St. Vincent, Sturgill Simpson, Megadeth, Soul Coughing, Gracie Abrams and Cigarettes After Sex.
1. St. Vincent: One of rock’s most visually stunning and musically impactful artists of the past decade and a half, Annie Clark’s current tour reportedly puts aside the high concepts and clever production of recent outings in favor of a relatively straight-ahead, no-nonsense rock show. She’s even playing up her oft-underplayed guitar-god talent. Sounds great. The Texan innovator’s newest album, “All Born Screaming,” is full of grandly rocking, topsy-turvy tunes that are a show unto themselves, including the killer single “Broken Man.” We’re one of the few cities to get a two-nighter, timed to an appearance at Chicago’s RiotFest on Saturday. Houston electro-rocker Dorian Electra opens. (8 p.m. Thu. & Fri., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $55-$75, sold out Fri., axs.com)
Also: After making new hometown fans at the Minnesota Yacht Club fest, pop-rock experimentalists Hippo Campus return to First Avenue for a special underplay gig celebrating Friday’s release of their fourth LP, “Flood,” co-produced with Waxahatchee and Bon Iver collaborator Brad Cook (8 p.m., resale tickets only); sweet-natured Texas pop singer Conan Gray took on more of an ‘80s synth-pop tone with help from producers like Max Martin on his new album, “Found Heaven” (7:30 p.m. the Armory, $46, all ages); Twin Cities vocal goddess Prudence Johnson teams with her Rio Nido cohort, guitar savant Tim Sparks (6 p.m. 917 Grand Patio, St. Paul, tip jar); the Current is finishing off its happy hour series at Surly Brewing’s sprawling patio with a big name, Nada Surf’s Matthew Caws, who’s out promoting his band’s album issued last week, “Moon Mirror” (6 p.m., free).
Friday, Sept. 20
2. Minnesota Orchestra: For the past two years, the classical music world has been abuzz about South Korean pianist Yunchan Lim. At 18, he became the youngest winner of America’s foremost piano competition, the Van Cliburn, clinching it with a spectacular performance of a Sergei Rachmaninoff piano concerto. He’ll solo on another as he opens the season with music director Thomas Søndergård and the orchestra. The program is something of an Italian musical travelogue, featuring works by Hector Berlioz, Andrea Tarrodi and Ottorino Respighi (“The Pines of Rome”). (8 p.m. Fri., 7 p.m. Sat. Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $56-$131, minnesotaorchestra.org)
3. Bach Society of Minnesota: The season opens with a collection of baroque-era concertos that engage two or more soloists in musical conversation, including J.S. Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 5. Then, on Sunday, set sail on the Mississippi for a concert on board the Minneapolis Queen. (Concerts: 7 p.m. Fri. Central Lutheran Church, 259 W. Wabasha St., Winona; 7:30 p.m. Sat. Augustana Lutheran Church, 1400 S. Robert St., West St. Paul; free-$25. River cruise: 11:15 a.m. Sun., Bohemian Flats Park, 2150 West River Pkwy., Mpls., $125. bachsocietymn.org)
Also: Afro-Cuban All Stars return under the leadership of string master Juan de Marcos González (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. the Dakota, $45-$55); well-traveled and acclaimed folk singers Claudia Schmidt and Sally Rogers make a formidable double bill (7 p.m. Gingko Coffeehouse, $30); energetic East Coast pop rocker Eric Hutchinson, beloved in the Twin Cities, is back on his Best of Tour (8 p.m. Fine Line, $30-$55); former Cities 97 radio personality Keri Noble reemerges in her singer/songwriter mode (7 p.m. Crooners, $35-$45); Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys get their gritty Wisconsin blues on (6 p.m. Wilebski’s Blues Saloon, $15); some of the Twin Cities finest musicians salute Marvin Gaye in the annual “What’s Going On” concert featuring vocalists Jay Bee, Maurice Jacox and Lynval Jackson (6 & 9:30 p.m. Icehouse, $30-$40).
Saturday, Sept. 21
Movie maestro Hans Zimmer brings an orchestra, band and choir to perform selections from his cinematic works for “The Lion King,” “Dune,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” and others (8 p.m. Target Center, $59.50-$164.50); Powderhorn Porchfest is a free neighborhood event in south Minneapolis featuring 13 local acts on three stages including Tufawon, Illism, Black Widows and Mae Simpson Duo (4-10 p.m. 17th Ave. S. between 32 and 34th streets, free); after a long hiatus, Winnipeg’s Crash Test Dummies reunited for a tour in 2018, and the “Superman’s Song” hitmakers have been continuing to work, including dropping a new single “Sacred Alphabet” (7 p.m. the Dakota, $65-$85); Better Than Ezra, the Louisiana rockers remembered for the 1993 hit “Good,” are promoting their ninth studio effort, this year’s “Super Magick” at the 20th annual Eagan September Fest (6 p.m. Faithful Shepherd School, Eagan, $30-$150); veteran Twin Cities drummer Joe Pulice salutes the legendary jazz man Buddy Rich with a combo that features three former Rich sidemen (5 & 8 p.m. Crooners, $25-$45); Ukrainian band Antytila will perform as part of an event that includes the screening of the documentary “Culture vs War” and panel discussion (4:30 p.m. Ukrainian Center, free).
Known from projects like She & Him with Zooey Deschanel and Monsters of Folk with Jim James and Conor Oberst, M. Ward is on tour emphasizing his own trove of great solo work on a new best-of album, “For Beginners” (8 p.m. Fine Line, $30-$50); the Brewgrass Fest in northeast Minneapolis will combine beer and rootsy music with a fun lineup featuring Pert Near Sandstone, Roe Family Singers, Turn Turn Turn, Pistol Whippin’ Party Penguins and more (2-10 p.m. 56 Brewing, $10); a showcase for the newly remade Coliseum Building on Lake Street, the Krewe du Nord festival is doubling as a celebration of New Orleans culture with the Crescent City’s own Big 6 Brass and the Twin Cities’ NOLA-channeling favorites Davina & the Vagabonds (2-8 p.m., free with rsvp).
Sunday, Sept. 22
4. Debashish Bhattacharya Trio: The esteemed jazz guitarist John McLaughlin declared that Bhattacharya is “the master of the slide guitar […] he has no equal.” The Indian master is arriving in the United States with stringed instruments of his own design: the Chaturangui, a 26-string slide guitar; Pushpa Veena, a 25-string hybrid of the sarod and slide guitar; and the Anandi, a 4-string slide ukulele. Accompanied by his daughter, vocalist Anandi, and his younger brother, percussionist Subhasis, Bhattacharya will pay tribute to the pioneering Indian recording artists of the early 1900s, playing Hindustani classical ragas and popular songs. (7:30 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $30-$35, thecedar.org)
Also: Cornerstone punk bands from the ’80s and ‘70s, respectively, Southern Cali favorites the Descendants and U.K. legends the Buzzcocks have each been putting on solid live shows over the paste decade or so since reforming and should make a fun pair (7 p.m. Palace Theatre, $40-$65); stylish trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis of the famous New Orleans jazz family joins JazzMN Orchestra (4 & 7 p.m. the Dakota, $45-$50); the last installment of the Alley Series behind HiFi Hair & Records is an excellent double-header of Twin Cities punk/indie-rock vets with Run Westy Run and the Scarlett Goodbye (4-7 p.m., donations requested); here’s a double bill that sounds like an ‘80s MTV flashback as Boston’s Extreme, which last year released their first album in 15 years entitled “Six,” teams with New York’s Living Colour, funk metal stalwarts of “Cult of Personality” fame (7 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino Showroom, $39-$69); rootsy jam band Donna the Buffalo is marking 35 years of touring (7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, $25-$40); former Twin Cities singer/songwriter Red Gallagher returns for his 21st annual benefit for the Northeast Seniors Foodshelf (2-4 p.m. Eagles Club, $10 donation suggested).
Monday, Sept. 23
5. Global Roots Festival: No other music event in the Twin Cities offers you the chance to see lovingly curated music makers from Pakistan, Palestine, Sweden, Catalonia and other far-off locales all under one roof — and all for free. The three-night international affair’s 12th run in 15 years kicks off Monday with the 12-piece Balkan Paradise Orchestra and Swedish acoustic quintet Fränder. Tuesday features Colombian tropical dance groover Ramon Chicharron and Pakistan’s Pitchfork Music-endorsed Ustad Noor Bakhsh, a maestro of the dulcimer-like benju. Wednesday features Toronto’s Trinidad-rooted calypso band Kobo Town and Palestinian folk singer Mona Miari. No passport required. (7:30 p.m. nightly, Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., free, rsvp’s suggested, thecedar.org)
Also: More consistent than usual on recent tours, ‘90s guitar-pop strummer Evan Dando is back with the Lemonheads playing their two best-loved albums in full, “It’s a Shame About Ray” and “Come on Feel the Lemonheads” (8 p.m. Fine Line, $40); Fleetwood Mac-echoing Canadian band Wild Rivers was well-received when they opened for the Chicks at the State Fair grandstand last year (7:30 p.m. First Ave, $26).
Tuesday, Sept. 24
6. Cigarettes After Sex: Only two years since it packed First Avenue riding a modest viral buzz, the ultra-chill dream-pop trio from the desert town of El Paso, Texas, has already ascended its way to arena-headlining status. Credit mostly goes to the heavy TikTok and YouTube play for its naturally cinematic songs such as “Apocalypse” and “Cry,” each anchored by singer Greg Gonzalez’s soft and tenderly dramatic voice. The band’s zoned-in, hypnotic, albeit mellow live shows have also won it further attention, a trait that will be greatly tested this time out. (8 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $40-$130, ticketmaster.com)
7. Soul Coughing: Big in the Twin Cities! That was Soul Coughing’s boast. The New York quartet, which created a captivating bohemian hybrid of jazz, hip-hop and rock, was popular in the Twin Cities in the 1990s, thanks to heavy airplay on the then-hip radio station Rev 105. By 1997, Minnesota accounted for one out of every eight Soul Coughing recordings sold. The group was so popular here it played four consecutive nights at First Avenue. Since the original Soul Coughing lineup split up in 1999, frontman Mike Doughty, has been a fixture at Minnesota clubs. Now Memphis-based guitarist/singer Doughty, L.A. bassist Sebastian Steinberg, NYC keyboardist Mark degli Antoni and Jerusalem-based drummer Yuval Gabay have reunited for a 17-show tour and, of course, the Twin Cities are included. (8 p.m. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul, $45-$75, axs.com)
8. Megadeth: A month after his former bandmates in Metallica took over Minneapolis, Dave Mustaine is reasserting his band’s status among the so-called Big Four of thrash metal. The 63-year-old frontman of “Peace Sells” and “Wake Up Dead” fame has reportedly bounced back strong after a battle with throat cancer and lineup changes that saw the ousting of the group’s co-founding Minnesotan bassist Dave Ellefson in 2021. Following a tour behind their 2022 album, “The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!,” they’re back to playing more of a greatest-hits set on this tour with a stacked bill also featuring Mudvayne and All That Remains (6:30 p.m. the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $56, ticketmaster.com)
Also: After opening recently for Olivia Rodrigo and Foo Fighters, the Breeders, ‘90s stalwarts featuring twins Kim and Kelley Deal, bring their riffing guitars, sibling harmonies and “Cannonball” to Minneapolis before Kim Deal drops her solo debut (8 p.m. Uptown Theater, $57-$160); another big motion for Minnesota metalheads besides Megadeth, Rob Halford and Judas Priest are performing down in Rochester following their well-received Minneapolis date in May (7:30 p.m. Mayo Civic Center, $50 & up); L.A.’s Celtic punk heroes Flogging Molly are on their Halfway to St. Patty’s Day Tour (8 p.m. the Fillmore, $34-$59); Yemen-born, Israel-based singer Ravid Kahalani has become a global music ambassador blending traditional Jewish and West African music influences with modern tinges in his cool, groovy group Yemen Blues (7 p.m. the Dakota, $35-40); cult-loved wife-and-husband country-rock duo Shovels & Rope are back touting a new album, “Something Is Working Up Above My Head” (8 p.m. Amsterdam Bar & Hall, $35).
Wednesday, Sept. 25
9. Sturgill Simpson: Twin Cities fans of Nashville’s favorite modern outsider were already excited enough about his first show here in eight years to buy up tickets in minutes despite the inferior venue it got stuck in (the Armory was already booked; see below). That excitement grew even stronger last week, when Simpson kicked off his tour to rave reviews and with interestingly varied, 30-plus-song set lists, including many random covers and ample tunes off the Kentucky-bred alt-twanger’s brilliant new album, “Passage Du Desir,” which he released under the pseudonym Johnny Blue Skies. Sure wish the show was being held outside under open skies, like the one he’s playing up in Moorhead the night before. But we’ll take it. (8 p.m. Roy Wilkins Auditorium, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, resale tickets only, ticketmaster.com; also Tue., Bluestem Amphitheater in Moorhead, resale only.)
10. Gracie Abrams: A friend of and former opening act for both Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, the 25-year-old Los Angeles pop singer is enjoying major momentum for her second album, “The Secret of Us,” and the new single “Close to You.” The record was co-produced with Aaron Dessner of the National, who helped craft a similar kind of elegant melancholy in Swift’s “Evermore/Folklore” tunes. A daughter of filmmakers JJ Abrams and Katie McGrath, Abrams shows her own youthful, clever, Hollywood-y personality in songs like “I Love You, I’m Sorry.” Now we’ll see how she shines as a headliner. Role Model, aka L.A. strummer/rapper Tucker Pillsbury, opens. (8 p.m. the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., resale tickets only, armorymn.com).
Also: One of the Grammys’ 2024 best new artist nominees like Abrams, U.K. producer/multi-instrumentalist/singer Fred Again (aka Fred Gibson, age 31) has bridged the electronic dance and pop music worlds to become a big draw at festivals like Coachella and Glastonbury (8 p.m. Target Center, $36-$126); before she heads to the Hyde Park Jazz Fest and Monterrey Jazz Festival, harpist Brandee Younger demonstrates why jazz aficionados are buzzing about her “Brand New Life” album as well as her collaborations with Common, Lauryn Hill and John Legend (7 p.m. the Dakota, $30-$35).
Classical music critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra touted the deal, but musicians again emphasized their “grave concerns” with the nonprofit’s leadership.