The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

9. Sturgill Simpson: Twin Cities fans of Nashville’s favorite modern outsider were already excited enough about his first show here in eight years to buy up tickets in minutes despite the inferior venue it got stuck in (the Armory was already booked; see below). That excitement grew even stronger last week, when Simpson kicked off his tour to rave reviews and with interestingly varied, 30-plus-song set lists, including many random covers and ample tunes off the Kentucky-bred alt-twanger’s brilliant new album, “Passage Du Desir,” which he released under the pseudonym Johnny Blue Skies. Sure wish the show was being held outside under open skies, like the one he’s playing up in Moorhead the night before. But we’ll take it. (8 p.m. Roy Wilkins Auditorium, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, resale tickets only, ticketmaster.com; also Tue., Bluestem Amphitheater in Moorhead, resale only.)