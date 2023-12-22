SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Ahjany Lee's 14 points helped St. Thomas defeat Division III Wisconsin-River Falls 104-51 on Thursday night.

Lee also added five rebounds for the Tommies (8-5). Ryan Dufault scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor, and added five rebounds and seven assists. Parker Bjorklund had 11 points and was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Falcons were led by Zac Johnson, who posted nine points. Jack Leifker added six points and four assists for Wisconsin-River Falls. Mason Anderson also had five points.

St. Thomas visits North Dakota in its next matchup on December 29.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.