Saint Thomas Tommies (17-11, 7-6 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (16-12, 9-4 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State faces the Saint Thomas Tommies after Matthew Mims scored 21 points in South Dakota State's 97-70 win against the Denver Pioneers.

The Jackrabbits have gone 10-3 at home. South Dakota State ranks third in the Summit League in rebounding averaging 36.6 rebounds. William Kyle III leads the Jackrabbits with 6.7 boards.

The Tommies are 7-6 in Summit League play. St. Thomas is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Dakota State makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than St. Thomas has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). St. Thomas averages 72.9 points per game, 0.3 more than the 72.6 South Dakota State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is shooting 44.9% and averaging 18.9 points for the Jackrabbits. Charlie Easley is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Parker Bjorklund is averaging 13.7 points for the Tommies. Raheem Anthony is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 79.5 points, 37.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Tommies: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.