Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Saint Thomas Tommies (7-4) at Idaho State Bengals (3-7)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Idaho State -1.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State plays the Saint Thomas Tommies after Jared Rodriguez scored 21 points in Idaho State's 61-53 win over the Montana-Western Bulldogs.

The Bengals are 2-2 in home games. Idaho State is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tommies have gone 1-4 away from home. St. Thomas is fourth in the Summit scoring 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Will Engels averaging 7.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Mackenzie is shooting 51.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, while averaging 14.1 points. Miguel Tomley is shooting 41.3% and averaging 14.6 points for Idaho State.

Andrew Rohde is averaging 14.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.