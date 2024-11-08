Sports

St. Thomas visits Green Bay following Roy's 27-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (1-0) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-1)

By The Associated Press

November 8, 2024 at 8:44AM

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -3.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay faces St. Thomas after Anthony Roy scored 27 points in Green Bay's 89-76 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Green Bay finished 18-14 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Phoenix averaged 12.9 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

St. Thomas finished 20-13 overall last season while going 6-9 on the road. The Tommies averaged 6.2 steals, 2.2 blocks and 8.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

