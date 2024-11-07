Saint Thomas Tommies (1-0) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-1)
St. Thomas visits Green Bay after Roy's 27-point outing
Saint Thomas Tommies (1-0) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-1)
By The Associated Press
Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay takes on St. Thomas after Anthony Roy scored 27 points in Green Bay's 89-76 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Green Bay finished 18-14 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Phoenix averaged 69.0 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 33.9% from deep last season.
St. Thomas finished 6-9 on the road and 20-13 overall a season ago. The Tommies averaged 14.8 points off of turnovers, 7.3 second-chance points and 5.6 bench points last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Saint Thomas Tommies (1-0) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-1)