Sacramento State Hornets (4-10, 0-2 Big Sky) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-5, 2-0 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas heads into a matchup with Sacramento State as winners of five games in a row.

The Tommies are 6-0 in home games. St. Thomas ranks ninth in the Summit League with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kendall Blue averaging 3.7.

The Hornets are 1-6 in road games. Sacramento State is seventh in the Big Sky giving up 73.1 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

St. Thomas averages 72.8 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 73.1 Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Bjorklund is scoring 13.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Tommies. Blue is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for St. Thomas.

Duncan Powell is averaging 13.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Hornets. Zee Hamoda is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

