St. Thomas takes home win streak into matchup with UIC
UIC Flames (1-3) at Saint Thomas Tommies (5-2)
By The Associated Press
Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts UIC looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.
The Tommies are 3-0 in home games. St. Thomas ranks second in the Summit at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 62.3 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.
UIC finished 18-16 overall with an 8-9 record on the road a season ago. The Flames averaged 69.2 points per game while shooting 42.9% from the field and 27.4% from deep last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
