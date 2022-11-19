Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Merrimack Warriors (1-3) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (3-2)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. Thomas -2; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Tommies play Merrimack.

St. Thomas went 10-20 overall a season ago while going 5-8 at home. The Tommies shot 44.1% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.

Merrimack went 14-16 overall with a 7-9 record on the road last season. The Warriors shot 42.1% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.