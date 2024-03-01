SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Raheem Anthony scored 15 points as St. Thomas beat Omaha 88-61 on Thursday night.
Anthony added five rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Tommies (18-12, 8-7 Summit League). Parker Bjorklund scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. Kendall Blue went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points.
The Mavericks (14-17, 7-9) were led by Jaeden Marshall, who posted 13 points and six rebounds. JJ White added 13 points and seven assists for Omaha. Marquel Sutton also had 12 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
