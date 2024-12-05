St. Thomas secures 87-75 win against Northern Colorado

Sports

December 5, 2024 at 3:53AM

GREELEY, Colo. — Miles Barnstable's 20 points helped St. Thomas defeat Northern Colorado 87-75 on Wednesday night.

Barnstable shot 8 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Tommies (6-4). Nolan Minessale scored 18 points, going 8 of 12 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line. Drake Dobbs had 12 points and finished 5 of 7 from the field.

Isaiah Hawthorne finished with 20 points and six rebounds for the Bears (6-4). Langston Reynolds added 16 points and eight rebounds for Northern Colorado. Marcell McCreary finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

