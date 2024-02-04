KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kendall Blue had 16 points in St. Thomas' 71-56 victory against Kansas City on Saturday night.
Blue also contributed six rebounds and four steals for the Tommies (15-9, 5-4 Summit League). Ryan Dufault was 7-of-8 shooting to add 16 points. Raheem Anthony had 12 points.
The Kangaroos (10-14, 4-5) were led in scoring by Jamar Brown, who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Andrews and Khristion Courseault each added 11 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local A 700-mph tunnel between Twin Cities and Rochester? Group wants $2M from Met Council for 'hyperloop' study.
More from Star Tribune
Local A 700-mph tunnel between Twin Cities and Rochester? Group wants $2M from Met Council for 'hyperloop' study.
More from Star Tribune
Local A 700-mph tunnel between Twin Cities and Rochester? Group wants $2M from Met Council for 'hyperloop' study.
Business Ramstad: This Minnesota town can defy rural trends of decline, but first must overcome prejudice
More from Star Tribune
Local A 700-mph tunnel between Twin Cities and Rochester? Group wants $2M from Met Council for 'hyperloop' study.
Business Ramstad: This Minnesota town can defy rural trends of decline, but first must overcome prejudice
More from Star Tribune
Local A 700-mph tunnel between Twin Cities and Rochester? Group wants $2M from Met Council for 'hyperloop' study.
More from Star Tribune
Local A 700-mph tunnel between Twin Cities and Rochester? Group wants $2M from Met Council for 'hyperloop' study.
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
High Schools
Saturday's prep sports results
Scores and results from around the metro.