St. Thomas scores on two blocked punts and a pick-6 to beat Stetson 34-24

Guggemos smothered Stetson's punt from its own end zone in the game's opening minute, falling on the loose ball for a quick, 6-0 lead. Four minutes later, on fourth down at the Stetson 34, Cassady roared in to block the Hatters' punt attempt, scooping the loose ball and racing 14 yards to score. Grif Wurtz added a two-point conversion to make it 14-0 before the Tommies ran an offensive play.