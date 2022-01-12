Summit League officials announced Wednesday afternoon that the men's basketball game scheduled between St. Thomas and North Dakota State for Thursday, Jan. 13, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols at St. Thomas.
The game will be rescheduled at a later date that is still to be determined.
