St. Thomas (MN) (0-1) vs. St. Francis (NY) (0-1)

Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas (MN) and St. Francis (NY) look to bounce back from losses. St. Thomas (MN) came up short in a 77-72 game at Chicago State in its last outing. St. Francis (NY) lost 81-58 to Wisconsin in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (NY) went 0-1 in non-conference play, averaging 64 points and allowing 70 per game in the process.

