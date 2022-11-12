ST. PAUL, Minn. — Riley Miller scored 15 points and Ahjany Lee scored 14 points off the bench and St. Thomas (MN) beat Chicago State 83-61 in the Tommies' home opener on Friday night.
Andrew Rohde scored 13 points for St. Thomas (1-1), Will Engles 11 and Parker Bjorklund 10. The Tommies finished 31-for-49 (63.3%) shooting and led for the duration.
Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 18 points for Chicago State (0-2), Jahsean Corbett 15 with 11 rebounds and Elijah Weaver 10.
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
