Montana State (6-4) vs. St. Thomas (MN) (4-5)

Schoenecker Arena, St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas (MN) hosts Montana State in a non-conference matchup. Montana State won easily 68-49 at home against North Dakota State on Tuesday, while St. Thomas (MN) fell to Drake on the road on Sunday, 74-64.

SUPER SENIORS: Montana State's Abdul Mohamed, Xavier Bishop and Amin Adamu have combined to score 45 percent of the team's points this season, including 47 percent of all Bobcats scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MILLER: Riley Miller has connected on 46.2 percent of the 104 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 18 of 38 over the last three games. He's also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: St. Thomas (MN) is 0-5 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Montana State is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.1 percent or less. The Bobcats are 0-4 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Thomas (MN) as a team has made 13.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Division I teams.

