Sports

St. Thomas-Minnesota takes down Portland State 91-65

Ben Nau had 18 points in St. Thomas-Minnesota's 91-65 win over Portland State on Saturday.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 24, 2024 at 1:34AM

MILWAUKEE — Ben Nau had 18 points in St. Thomas-Minnesota's 91-65 win over Portland State on Saturday.

Nau went 7 of 10 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Tommies (4-3). Kendall Blue scored 11 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Miles Barnstable shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Cole Farrell finished with 12 points for the Vikings (2-3). Isaiah Johnson added 10 points and seven rebounds for Portland State. Shane Nowell had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Palmieri, Nelson lead Islanders to 3-1 win over Blues to end three-game skid

Kyle Palmieri scored twice, Brock Nelson had a goal and two assists and the New York Islanders beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Saturday night to end a three-game skid.

Sports

Marchenko ties it late, Monahan gets only goal in shootout as Blue Jackets beat Hurricanes 5-4

Sports

Golden Knights ride 5-goal period to 6-2 win over the Canadiens