St. Thomas men’s basketball team defeats North Dakota, extends its Summit League push

Miles Barnstable scored 25 points and Carter Bjerke scored to 17 to pace the Tommies past the Fighting Hawks (11-19, 5-10). Barnstable scored 13 points in the first half to help the Tommies open a 47-32 lead at halftime. The Tommies shot 58% (18-for-31) from the field and 50% on three-pointers (7-for-14) in the first half. For the game, the Tommies shot 54% from the field and 41% from three-point range.