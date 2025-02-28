St. Thomas kept alive its bid for a share of the Summit League regular-season title with an 86-71 victory over North Dakota on Thursday at Schoenecker Arena.
St. Thomas men’s basketball team defeats North Dakota, extends its Summit League push
The Tommies, who won their 17th home game in a row, have a chance to share the conference title.
The Tommies (21-9, 11-4 Summit), who ended a two-game losing streak, play host to Kansas City on Saturday. Omaha (18-12, 12-3), which has clinched a share of the title, was idle Thursday and plays host to Oral Roberts on Saturday.
South Dakota State (20-10, 11-4), which defeated Oral Roberts 77-69 on Thursday, also could earn a share of the title. The Jackrabbits play at Denver on Saturday.
The victory was the 17th consecutive at home for the Tommies. The Tommies’ last home loss was to the Fighting Hawks, 74-64 last season. The Tommies are 37-4 at home over the past three seasons.
Miles Barnstable scored 25 points and Carter Bjerke scored to 17 to pace the Tommies past the Fighting Hawks (11-19, 5-10). Barnstable scored 13 points in the first half to help the Tommies open a 47-32 lead at halftime. The Tommies shot 58% (18-for-31) from the field and 50% on three-pointers (7-for-14) in the first half. For the game, the Tommies shot 54% from the field and 41% from three-point range.
Barnstable scored 30 points in the Tommies' 88-80 victory over the Fighting Hawks on Jan. 4 in Grand Forks.
Mambourou Mara scored 18 points to lead the Fighting Hawks.
