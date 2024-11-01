St. Thomas men’s basketball leans on the experience of veteran guard Kendall Blue

St. Thomas men’s basketball coach Johnny Tauer knew he had something special two seasons ago with the Summit League’s top recruiting class. Those freshmen were a big part of a 19-victory team that tied for fourth in the league.
It was only the program’s second year playing at the Division I level.
Things were looking up for St. Thomas basketball and that freshman class. But of the three contributors their first year, Kendall Blue is the only one left in the program.
Nearly every team in the country is a victim of the transfer portal, so the Tommies are grateful the 6-6 junior guard from Woodbury stuck around for what could be his best season yet.
“Kendall’s a kid who started most of his first two years for us,” Tauer said. “He was thrown into a lot his freshman year. When you think back to that season, he’s adapted so well.”
In Monday’s opener against North Central, Blue will get his first opportunity to display why he represented St. Thomas on the preseason Summit all-league first team this year.
As a sophomore, Blue averaged a career-best 10.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and shot 49.6% from the field. The former East Ridge star has 55 career starts. He’s been a part of several big games and exciting moments for the Tommies, who went 20-13 and finished fourth again in the conference last year.
“Have to be more vocal out there on the court with the most experience on the team,” Blue said. “Have a bunch of new people and underclassmen, so I just have to lead by example.”
This seems to be the year for Blue to finally have his turn to be in the spotlight.
Ahjany Lee, who played with Blue at St. Thomas for two seasons before transferring to Houston Christian, was ranked higher in the state’s 2022 class coming out of high school.
In 2022-23, Wisconsin native Andrew Rohde emerged to lead St. Thomas in scoring before transferring to Virginia. Raheem Anthony, a graduate transfer from Division III St. Mary’s, earned all-league honors and ranked second on the team in scoring in his only year last season.
Anthony, Parker Bjorklund and Brooks Allen were the senior leaders last season for the Tommies.
“Kendall and I are the only starters back, so our roles have definitely increased,” senior guard Drake Dobbs said. “We have to talk way more. Lead way more. And maybe score way more as well.”
Blue had a seven-game stretch scoring in double figures in the middle of last season. His first career double-double — with 13 points and 11 rebounds in a victory over Nebraska Omaha — also helped St. Thomas win three of its last four games. He averaged 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in that final stretch.
“He’s so easy to play with,” Tauer said. “He’s cerebral on the court. He knows our system more than anybody. He’s an unbelievable and willing passer. He’s certainly a capable scorer, but if anything, I’d like him to be even more assertive.”
But Tauer’s also again reloading with young talent. Among nine freshmen are 6-8 Canadian junior national team member Ramogi Nyagudi and former Wayzata standout Hayden Tibbits.
The last Wayzata product to join the Tommies was Carter Bjerke two years ago. That was Blue’s class — and he’s still around after redshirting his first season.
“Carter and I are close,” Blue said. “We have a lot of chemistry. We’ve been tight ever since we came here.”
Recruiting could pick up again with St. Thomas building a new basketball and hockey arena on campus for next season. Blue’s excited about the momentum his team can build going into that building.
“It just doesn’t come overnight,” Blue said. “You got to put in the work. Go to practice. Go to school. Do all the little extra stuff. We’re definitely looking forward to this season. Stay tuned.”
