The University of St. Thomas has a new men's hockey home: the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.

The Tommies, who received approval to move their sports teams directly from NCAA Division III to Division I on July 15, will become the eighth member of the CCHA, a new league that will begin play in the 2021-22 season. It is formed by seven programs who are breaking away from the WCHA — Bemidji State, Minnesota State Mankato, Bowling Green, Ferris State, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan.

Former Gophers men's hockey coach Don Lucia is the commissioner of the CCHA, and in his introductory news conference in June, he was enthusiastic about St. Thomas' chances of becoming the eighth member of the CCHA, saying the Tommies would be "a nice candidate."

"The entire membership of the CCHA is excited to welcome the University of St. Thomas as a member for the 2021-2022 inaugural season," Lucia said in a statement. "St. Thomas has an outstanding academic and athletic tradition with experienced and proven leadership as they transition to Division I. St. Thomas fits nicely within the CCHA footprint and impressed us all with the level of commitment, they have for their hockey program. The CCHA welcomes St. Thomas, the Twin Cities media, and hockey fans to our league."

The sixth-oldest men's hockey program in Division III, the Tommies hold a 1,167-671-105 (. 627) all-time record, the most wins of any program in Division III. St. Thomas has 33 top-two finishes in the MIAC and six regular-season conference championships in the past nine years.

"We're thrilled to receive an invitation from the CCHA, as it's poised to create one of the most competitive hockey conferences nationally," St. Thomas athletic director Phil Esten said in a statement. "This gives us an opportunity to create strong regional intra-conference rivalries, face off against some of the most storied programs in college hockey, and develop a program that can skate with anyone in the country. Since the first conversation I had with Don Lucia, I believed this a great fit and am grateful we'll be included in the inaugural year of the new CCHA."

Tommies coach Jeff Boeser earlier this month embraced the challenge of moving to Division I.

"The last five years, all we've recruited is 20-year-old freshmen. We're probably older than the Gophers,'' he said. "That dynamic will probably change a little bit. We'll probably be going after that junior in high school if he's exceptional. Don't get me wrong; if Casey Mittelstadt had said when he was a freshman in high school, 'I want to go to St. Thomas,' we would have taken him. We just didn't get that type of student-athlete. That's going to change that dynamic.''

Boeser also likes the stature Division I brings to his program as compared with Division III.

"It's going to be nice to recruit at a junior game, and the players standing outside the locker room actually want to talk to you,'' he said. "Most of those kids, they're playing juniors so they possibly could go to a D-I school. That's going to be fun.''

The CCHA and St. Thomas will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon.