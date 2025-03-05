St. Thomas is rising with rare D3-D1 jump. NCAA postseason ban makes Summit tourney the present peak

‘‘As much as we may dream about it, it’s so easy just to be immersed in the present, because otherwise we’re wasting this opportunity of building this legacy. Because I envision, when we make it some day, the excitement that all of our former D-III guys will have,‘’ coach Johnny Tauer said. ‘’Particularly those nine D-III guys on that first team who we wouldn’t be where we are today without. I don’t spend a lot of time dreaming, but I do think that’s always in the back of my mind.‘’