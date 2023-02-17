Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-11, 8-7 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (17-11, 8-7 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits the Saint Thomas Tommies after Alec Rosner scored 29 points in Western Illinois' 82-73 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Tommies are 11-2 in home games. St. Thomas ranks second in the Summit in team defense, allowing 70.1 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Leathernecks are 8-7 in Summit play. Western Illinois is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Rohde is averaging 15.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Trenton Massner is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, while averaging 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Rosner is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.