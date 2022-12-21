Tap the bookmark to save this article.

North Dakota State Bison (3-10, 0-1 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (10-4, 1-0 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. Thomas -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State plays the Saint Thomas Tommies after Grant Nelson scored 35 points in North Dakota State's 79-60 loss to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Tommies have gone 6-0 in home games. St. Thomas has a 4-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Bison have gone 0-1 against Summit opponents. North Dakota State is fifth in the Summit with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Nelson averaging 2.0.

The Tommies and Bison match up Wednesday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Miller averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc. Andrew Rohde is averaging 14.4 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for St. Thomas.

Boden Skunberg is averaging 13.1 points for the Bison. Nelson is averaging 12.3 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.