South Dakota Coyotes (10-16, 3-8 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (16-10, 6-5 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits the Saint Thomas Tommies after Bostyn Holt scored 22 points in South Dakota's 91-84 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Tommies have gone 9-2 at home. St. Thomas scores 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Coyotes have gone 3-8 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota gives up 79.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

St. Thomas makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than South Dakota has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). South Dakota has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.0% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Nau is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, while averaging 4.9 points. Raheem Anthony is averaging 15.2 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Kaleb Stewart is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, while averaging 15.8 points. Lahat Thioune is shooting 59.0% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Coyotes: 2-8, averaging 74.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.