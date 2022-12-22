Coming off two successful seasons as a member of the Pioneer Football League, St. Thomas announced on Wednesday its second recruiting class since joining the league.

"Once again we have a signing class well represented with players from the great state of Minnesota topping the list," coach Glenn Caruso said in the news release. "But what we have been able to realize is that the work of our players and coaches has positively and strongly resonated throughout the nation, as we have attracted players from 10 different states."

The class of 29 recruits includes 12 Minnesotans.

Among the Minnesotans are Roseville linebacker Dan Tschida, who was named first team All-Metro, and three second team All-Metro picks: Edina defensive back Peyton Himley, Elk River linebacker Caleb Sandstrom and Wayzata linebacker Chase Ullom.

The 11-team Pioneer League does not offer athletic scholarships, though St. Thomas can offer merit-based academic scholarships to its players.

NAME HIGH SCHOOL (POS HGT WGT)

Dakota Egert Minnetonka OL 6-5 260

Denzell Gibson Immaculate Conception (Ill.) RB 5-10 190

Stefano Giovannelli St. Louis Park WR 6-2 175

Quinton Griffin Union Grove (Ga.) DB 5-8 165

Daniel Harper Calvert Hall (Md.) RB 5-8 195

Peyton Himley Edina DB 6-2 190

Elliot Huether Benilde-St. Margaret's K/P 6-3 175

Marcus Johnson Mayer Lutheran OL 6-5 305

C.J. Johnson Waukesha South (Wis.) RB 6-2 240

Jeffrey Keller Bloomington Kennedy OT 6-5 280

Jason Lindsay Baltimore Polytechnic (Md.) WR 5-9 175

Owen Lyons Brother Rice (Ill.) WR 6-2 190

Gavin Nunnally Millard South (Neb.) CB 6-1 180

Blake Osbahr Notre Dame Academy (Wis.) DL 6-4 245

Elijah Paulson Anoka ATH 5-9 150

Griffin Phillips De La Salle Collegiate (Mich.) DB 5-10 180

Brandt Pickrell Skutt Catholic (Neb.) TE 6-3 215

Kaleb Rector Chaska OL 6-3 282

Michael Rostberg Fargo Shanley (N.D.) QB 6-4 210

Max Rust Kamiak (Wash.) OL 6-3 298

Caleb Sandstrom Elk River LB 6-3 230

Connor Schiessl Kimberly (Wis.) LB 6-2 200

Luke Schuler St. Joseph Catholic (Wis.) TE 6-3 215

Kole Sneed Oak Park & River Forest (Ill.) LB 6-3 215

Tak Tateoka South Waukesha (Wis.) QB 6-3 195

Nash Tichy Orono LB 6-0 205

Daniel Tschida Roseville LB 6-1 225

Chase Ullom Wayzata LB 6-1 210

Elijah Windham Midland Christian (Tex.) DB 6-2 190