Duluth
Are Duluthians getting priced out of the local housing market?
Homes are more expensive and sell more quickly, a trend Realtors say isn't going away in certain price ranges.
Wolves
Out of a 'dark hallway,' Nowell is seizing opportunity with Wolves
Fourth-year guard Jaylen Nowell has expanded his role as the primary scorer off the bench this season.
Minneapolis
Afghan Cultural Society's office space offers hope and healing
The Afghan Cultural Society recently hosted the grand opening of its office space.
Sports
Souhan: Modern-day Vikings are heavy on culture and accountability, light on punchlines
Minnesota Vikings players and leaders have done an admirable job of cleaning up shop, making this job a little less fun.
Vikings
One Vikings rookie is familiar with being Murray's spy
Linebacker Brian Asamoah has been trying to solve elusive Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray since they were teammates at Oklahoma.