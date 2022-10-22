With 20 seconds left in overtime, Connor McMenamin scored his second goal of the game to give unbeaten Penn State a 3-2 victory over St. Thomas on Friday night in a nonconference men's hockey game at Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pa.

The No. 18 Nittany Lions (6-0) took a 2-0 lead late in the second period on goals 19 seconds apart by McMenamin and Ben Copeland.

Ryan O'Neill scored the first goal for the Tommies (1-5) less than two minutes later at 18:03. Ethan Gauer's goal midway through the third tied it.

Aaron Trotter made 30 saves for St. Thomas.

No. 8 St. Cloud State 3, No. 2 Minnesota State Mankato 2: Kyler Kupka's power-play goal at 35 seconds of the third period for the host Huskies broke a 2-all tie and proved to be the game-winner. The Mavericks took a 2-1 lead on second-period goals by Sam Morton and Tony Malinowski, but Grant Cruikshank tied it for SCSU with 1:24 left in the period.

Wisconsin 5, No. 10 Minnesota Duluth 2: Jack Gorniak's 4-on-4 goal at 15:03 proved to the game-winner as the Badgers (1-4) upset the host Bulldogs (2-3). Luke Loheit and Blake Biondi had power-play goals for UMD.

Bemidji State 5, Michigan Tech 2: Lleyton Roed and Eric Martin each scored twice as the visiting Beavers (2-1, 1-0 CCHA) scored five straight goals to beat the Huskies after falling behind 2-0. Mattias Sholl had 18 saves for Bemidji State, Blake Pietila 39 for Michigan Tech (2-2, 0-1).