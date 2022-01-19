South Dakota State Jackrabbits (15-4, 6-0 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (8-8, 2-2 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Parker Bjorklund scored 21 points in St. Thomas' 81-66 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Tommies are 4-2 on their home court. St. Thomas is fifth in the Summit at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.2 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Jackrabbits are 6-0 in Summit play. South Dakota State averages 87.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Tommies and Jackrabbits match up Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Nelson is averaging 17 points and 3.7 assists for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 16.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Baylor Scheierman is averaging 14.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Jackrabbits. Zeke Mayo is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 84.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.