St. Thomas faces Oklahoma State following Barnstable's 23-point game
Saint Thomas Tommies (2-0) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0)
By The Associated Press
Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -11.5; over/under is 157.5
BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits Oklahoma State after Miles Barnstable scored 23 points in St. Thomas' 90-76 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix.
Oklahoma State went 12-20 overall a season ago while going 10-8 at home. The Cowboys shot 44.1% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range last season.
St. Thomas went 20-13 overall with a 6-9 record on the road last season. The Tommies averaged 6.2 steals, 2.2 blocks and 8.5 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
