Saint Thomas Tommies (17-10, 7-5 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (13-14, 6-6 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the North Dakota State Bison after Raheem Anthony scored 20 points in St. Thomas' 83-80 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Bison are 8-3 in home games. North Dakota State averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Tommies have gone 7-5 against Summit League opponents. St. Thomas has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Dakota State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.9 per game St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game North Dakota State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 11.2 points for the Bison.

Parker Bjorklund is averaging 13.8 points for the Tommies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Tommies: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.