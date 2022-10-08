Cade Sexauder threw three touchdown passes in the first half to propel St. Thomas to a 27-16 Pioneer League victory over Davidson on Saturday before an announced 6,177 at O'Shaughnessy Stadium.

It was the fourth victory in a row for the Tommies (4-1, 2-0 Pioneer), who have won 33 consecutive regular-season home games.

Sexauer passed for 136 yards and rushed for 45. Two of his touchdown passes were caught by Andrew McElroy.

St. Thomas led 21-3 at halftime. Davidson capped an 83-yard touchdown drive with a 25-yard touchdown run by Coy Williams, but the Tommies responded with their own 11-play, 73-yard drive, which ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Joshua Komis — his first TD of the season.

Davidson (4-2, 2-1), which rushed for 235 yards and outgained the Tommies 328-252, saw its four-game winning streak end. The defending Pioneer League champion Wildcats beat the Tommies 42-15 last season.