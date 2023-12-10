CHICAGO — Brooks Allen and Ben Nau scored 17 points as St. Thomas beat Chicago State 66-50 on Sunday.
Allen shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Tommies (6-4). Nau was 6 for 8, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc.
Noble Crawford led the way for the Cougars (3-9) with 12 points, six rebounds and four steals. Chicago State also got 12 points and two steals from Wesley Cardet Jr..
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi leaving for Michigan State
Rossi will be the defensive coordinator under Spartans coach Jonathan Smith.
Sports
PGA Tour selects Fenway group among private investors. More talks planned with Saudis
The PGA Tour has narrowed its choice of potential investors to a new consortium led by Fenway Sports Group and said it would continue negotiations with Saudi Arabia's national wealth fund as it races to meet a Dec. 31 deadline.
Sports
Pickard makes 26 saves for 1st NHL victory in almost 2 years, streaking Oilers beat Devils 4-1
Calvin Pickard made 26 saves for his first NHL victory in almost two years and the Edmonton Oilers ran their winning streak to seven, beating the New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Sunday.
Sports
Waddles' 19 lead North Dakota State over Oak Hills Christian 108-14
Lance Waddles had 19 points in North Dakota State's 108-14 win against Oak Hills Christian on Sunday.
Gophers
Gophers land transfer commitments from four players, including Indiana running back
Former Hoosiers RB Trent Howland joined Bucknell CB Ethan Robinson, Florida International DT Jordan Guerad and Navarro College edge rusher Eddy Toussom in committing to Minnesota.