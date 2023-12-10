CHICAGO — Brooks Allen and Ben Nau scored 17 points as St. Thomas beat Chicago State 66-50 on Sunday.

Allen shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Tommies (6-4). Nau was 6 for 8, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Noble Crawford led the way for the Cougars (3-9) with 12 points, six rebounds and four steals. Chicago State also got 12 points and two steals from Wesley Cardet Jr..

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.