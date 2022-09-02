Shawn Shipman ran for a 15-yard touchdown 30 seconds into the game to give St. Thomas an early lead, but Southern Utah went ahead by 13 points by halftime and went on to a 44-13 season-opening victory Thursday night at Cedar City, Utah.

Southern Utah outgained St. Thomas 489 yards to 468.

Tommies quarterback Cade Sexauer completed 15 of 29 passes for 207 yards and one toudhdown with one interception, and Hope Adebayo led St. Thomas on the ground with seven carries for 76 yards.