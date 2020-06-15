After a two-month delay, St. Thomas expects to learn this week whether it can proceed with its plans to become a Division I program.

A proposal to allow the move is on the agenda for the NCAA’s Division I Council meetings Tuesday and Wednesday. The 40-member council, comprised of representatives from D-I schools and conferences, is expected to vote on whether to let Division III schools reclassify directly to D-I.

St. Thomas hoped to get an answer in April, but the decision was delayed while the council focused on addressing the pandemic.

The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference voted 13 months ago to eject the Tommies following the 2020-21 season. If St. Thomas is allowed to go directly to D-I, it would become a member of the Summit League in most sports.

The Division I Council also will vote on a plan that would pave the way for football to start the season as scheduled. For schools whose first game is Sept. 5, the proposal would allow coaches to begin working with players on July 13, kicking off a six-week preparation period.