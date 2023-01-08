ST. PAUL, Minn. — Andrew Rohde had 24 points, eight assists and three steals to help St. Thomas defeat Omaha 80-68 on Saturday night.
Riley Miller scored 18 points while finishing 6 of 12 from 3-point range for the Tommies (13-6). Kendall Blue was 5-of-8 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 13 points.
Frankie Fidler led the Mavericks (6-11) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, nine rebounds and two steals. JJ White added 17 points for Omaha. Ja'Sean Glover had 11 points and four assists.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Kraken win fourth straight by squashing Senators 8-4
Jordan Eberle and Andre Burakovsky led the way with a goal and two assists each for the Kraken, who picked up their fourth consecutive win as they defeated the Senators 8-4 on Saturday night.
Sports
Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors
Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season.
Sports
Doncic scores 34 points in triple-double, Mavs beat Pelicans
Luka Doncic had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season, Christian Wood added 28 points and the Dallas Mavericks outlasted the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 127-117 on Saturday night.
Sports
Marner gets 500th point, Maple Leafs beat Red Wings 4-1
Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist to reach the 500 career points as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday night.
Sports
LaVine, DeRozan team to help Bulls beat Jazz, 126-118
Zach LaVine made three consecutive 3-pointers during a key fourth-quarter stretch and scored 36 points, DeMar DeRozan had 35 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz 126-118 on Saturday night.