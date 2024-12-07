SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Kendall Blue and Nolan Minessale had 22 points each in St. Thomas' 88-81 victory over Montana on Saturday.
St. Thomas defeats Montana 88-81 behind 22 points each from Kendall Blue and Nolan Minessale
Kendall Blue and Nolan Minessale had 22 points each in St. Thomas' 88-81 victory over Montana on Saturday.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 7, 2024 at 11:06PM
Miles Barnstable had 17 points for the Tommies (7-4).
Malik Moore led the Grizzlies (6-4) with 30 points. Money Williams added 14 points, six rebounds and four assists for Montana. Jensen Bradtke had 11 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a $49.5 million, three-year contract with outfielder Tyler O'Neill, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.