St. Thomas defeats Montana 88-81 behind 22 points each from Kendall Blue and Nolan Minessale

The Associated Press
December 7, 2024 at 11:06PM

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Kendall Blue and Nolan Minessale had 22 points each in St. Thomas' 88-81 victory over Montana on Saturday.

Miles Barnstable had 17 points for the Tommies (7-4).

Malik Moore led the Grizzlies (6-4) with 30 points. Money Williams added 14 points, six rebounds and four assists for Montana. Jensen Bradtke had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

